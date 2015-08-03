Aug 3 HCL Technologies Ltd :

* Says june-quarter net profit 14.35 billion rupees

* June-quarter total income from operations 44.66 billion rupees

* Says added 1 client in USD 100 million+ category, 5 clients in USD 40 million+ category in quarter

* HCL technologies says added 10 clients in USD 10 million+ category, 24 clients in USD 5 million+ category and 47 clients in USD 1 million+ category in quarter

* says announces 5 rupees dividend per share