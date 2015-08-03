BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG FY EBITDA swings to profit of 2.7 million euros
* FY ebitda 2.7 million euros ($2.92 million) versus loss of 228,000 euros year ago
Aug 3 Zhejiang Nhu Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 66.2 percent y/y at 185.6 million yuan ($29.89 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUovXS
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.