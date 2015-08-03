BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts FY sales of 138.0 million euros
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
Aug 3 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University
* Says plans to set up healthcare industry fund worth 303.05 million yuan ($48.81 million) with partners
* FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros ($10.58 million)