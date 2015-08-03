(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 3 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.17 trln 1.17 trln 2.35 trln

(+1.3 pct) Operating 290.00 307.07 668.00

(-11.6 pct) Pretax 291.31 302.95

(-10.7 pct) Net 211.47 219.34 471.00

EPS Basic 117.49 yen 120.68 yen 262.36 yen EPS Diluted 117.42 yen 120.61 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 108.00 yen -Q2 Div 54.00 yen 50.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 54.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.