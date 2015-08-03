UPDATE 1-China Feb gasoline exports jump to 2nd-highest on record, imports plunge
* Gasoline imports tumble 94 pct to just 7,245 tonnes (Adds details on imports and exports)
** Dragon Oil up c.9 pct to high of 799p & on track for largest one-day move in over 3.5 yrs after the oil producer's majority shareholder raises buyout offer to 800p/shr and declared offer unconditional
** Emirates National Oil Co Ltd (ENOC), which owns 54 percent of Dragon Oil, achieves 29.92 pct shareholder acceptance, higher than the additional 23 pct it needed.
** Sunday's deal announcement seals a long-running dispute between top minority shareholders and ENOC over offer price, which was raised twice
** Top minority shareholders Baillie Gifford and Elliott Capital Advisors sign off on new deal price
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen c.44 pct since March 13, the last day before bid rumours started pushing the stock up (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BEIJING, March 23 China's gasoline exports in February hit the second highest on record, up 76.6 percent over a year earlier at 1.06 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Thursday.