** Acacia Mining down c.4 pct, 2nd top FTSE-250
loser & trading near YTD low after Goldman Sachs
downgrades & cuts TP on stock
** GS moves to sell from neutral and cuts TP to 180p from
270p, saying lower gold price leaves no room to maneuver
** 12 of 23 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 9
"hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; their median PT is $4.99
** Brokerage says market is pricing in strong delivery in H2
which is difficult given gold price and asset concentration risk
** Gold at not far above a 5-1/2 yr low on Monday, as
expectations for a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates kept
sellers nearby
** Top loser on the FTSE-350 Mining Index,
which has lost c.20.6 pct YTD vs a 6 pct fall in Acacia's stock
