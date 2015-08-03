China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 (Reuters) Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months and 18 days to 9 months and 18 days to
Feb 29, 2016 Feb 29, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 1.15 1.15
Operating 476 mln 477 mln
Recurring 157 mln 158 mln
Net 157 mln 158 mln
Div 1,855 yen 1,803 yen
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.