China stocks inch up despite B-share slump
SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, despite a slump in Shanghai B shares amid worries over tight liquidity and stepped-up regulation.
Aug 3 (Reuters) Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 973 mln 973 mln
Operating 375 mln 376 mln
Recurring 297 mln 299 mln
Net 297 mln 299 mln
Div 3,506 yen 3,401 yen
MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.