BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts FY sales of 138.0 million euros
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
Aug 3 Huapont-Nutrichem Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 70.7 percent y/y at 398.3 million yuan ($64.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DmrQNI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* 2016 annual financial statements: sales and profit according to plan. Gross profit margin up by 6 pct. Change in the supervisory board.
* FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros ($10.58 million)