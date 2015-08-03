UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says sold 6,714 vehicles in July
* Says sold 30,793 vehicle in January-July, up 12.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DmEyfj
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.