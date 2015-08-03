Aug 3 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd

* Says board approves to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.64 million) commercial paper

* Says plans cooperation with partners, including Huawen Media Investment Corp on internet TV

* Says it and partners plan to set up industry buyout fund worth up to 2 billion yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on August 4

