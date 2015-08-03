Aug 3 JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen Create Century Machinery Co Ltd for 2.4 billion yuan ($386.55 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)