Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 3 JANUS Dongguan Precision Components Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen Create Century Machinery Co Ltd for 2.4 billion yuan ($386.55 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VWxqN4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order