GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
뉴욕, 8월4일 (로이터) - * 3일(현지시간) 트위터 주가 최대 6.5% 하락, 기업공개(IPO) 이래 저점 수준에서 마감 예상돼...부진한 실적 기반 하방압 력 지속 * 이날 급락세로 업체가 매출 전망 하향하기 직전이었던 지난 4월 고점에서 무려 45% 이상 후퇴 * 분기 실적 공개 이후 열린 비관적인 컨퍼런스콜 이후 브로커 목표가 하향 잇따라...그러나 여전히 상당수 주요 투자은행들은 투자의견을 '매수'로 유지 * 트위터 현 주가는 월가 분석가들의 평균 목표가를 거의 30% 하회 * 39명 분석가들 중 1명만이 '매도' 투자의견...14명은 '매수' 또는 그 이상, 24명은 '보유' * 정오쯤 트위터에 대한 거래 규모는 이미 7억5000만달러...이날 美 증시 주요 종목 중 가장 활발 (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a political scandal.