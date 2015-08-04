** Meggitt up c.5.9 pct, 2nd top FTSE-100 gainer & on track for largest one-day gain in over a yr

** British engineering firm says on track to deliver revenue growth in line with its guidance

** Co reports a 6 pct rise in H1 profit as higher military spending offset declines in its energy markets

** RBC Capital Markets analyst says shareholders to express some relief on FY guidance being maintained given recent concerns over the aerospace aftermarket

