UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Aug 4 (Reuters)- IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 759 mln 438 mln 5.00 - 5.30
(+73.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+11.4 - +18.1 pct) Operating loss 146 mln loss 377 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+35.5 - +62.6 pct) Recurring loss 146 mln loss 342 mln 500 mln - 600 mln
(+33.1 - +59.7 pct) Net loss 106 mln loss 227 mln 250 mln - 320 mln
(+5.9 - +35.6 pct) EPS loss 5.38 yen loss 10.50 yen 12.61 yen - 16.14 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.