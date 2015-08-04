Aug 4 Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to purchase 45 million shares in Zheshang Property and Casualty Insurance Co for 87.75 million yuan ($14.13 million)

* Says it will own 21 percent stake in the insurance firm and become the second biggest shareholder after transaction

($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)