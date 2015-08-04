UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says July hog sales at 223 million yuan ($35.92 million), average selling price up 13.0 percent m/m at 17.11 yuan/kg
* Says average selling price for hogs have risen for four months in a row
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ID7OL4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.