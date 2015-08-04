Aug 4 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire trading house for 26.8 billion yuan ($4.32 billion) via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 13.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to support company's operation and bussiness development

* Says trading of shares to resume on August 5

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1VZ0V0G ; bit.ly/1Dq3YZF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)