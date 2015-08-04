UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire trading house for 26.8 billion yuan ($4.32 billion) via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 13.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to support company's operation and bussiness development
* Says trading of shares to resume on August 5
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1VZ0V0G ; bit.ly/1Dq3YZF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.