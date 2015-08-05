BRIEF-Silver Wheaton files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o7xeRn] Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal