** Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a manufacturer of steam
control valves and pumps down c.3.4 pct, top midcap loser
& on track for sharpest one-day fall in nearly 3 mnths
** Co posts a 1 pct fall in H1 adj pretax profit, citing
slowing growth rates in industrial markets in Asia and South
America
** Investec analyst says consensus likely to be trimmed post
results, and puts brokerage's estimates, TP of 3340p and "hold"
recommendation under review
** 4 of 14 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 10
"hold" and none as "sell" or lower; their median PT is 3415p
** Taken from Tuesday's close, stock trading at c.27 pct
premium to StarMine intrinsic value estimate
** Stock up 18 pct YTD vs 4.9 pct fall in broader FTSE-350
Industrial Engineering Index
