** Travis Perkins down c.2 pct, top FTSE-100 loser & on track for sharpest two-day loss since May last year

** Britain's biggest supplier of building materials' in-line results reported day earlier fail to impress market

** Stock slumps despite at least 3 brokerages upping their TP; median TP on stock at 2300p

** About 1/3rd of avg daily volume traded within 1.5 hr of trading

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 19 pct compared much steeper than c.9.6 pct increase in the FTSE-350 Support Services index