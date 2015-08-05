UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Travis Perkins down c.2 pct, top FTSE-100 loser & on track for sharpest two-day loss since May last year
** Britain's biggest supplier of building materials' in-line results reported day earlier fail to impress market
** Stock slumps despite at least 3 brokerages upping their TP; median TP on stock at 2300p
** About 1/3rd of avg daily volume traded within 1.5 hr of trading
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 19 pct compared much steeper than c.9.6 pct increase in the FTSE-350 Support Services index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts