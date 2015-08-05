Aug 5 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($402.60 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DthQCp; bit.ly/1E7z2sb

