BRIEF-Amano Corp targets 15 pct profit rise in 3 years - Nikkei
* Amano Corp sees to increase its operating profit 15 pct from fiscal 2016 estimate to about 15 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei
Aug 5 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 57.6 percent y/y at 300.0 million yuan ($48.31 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DtF4Zc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MOAB Capital Partners LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Netsol Technologies Inc as of March 27 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nibELa] Further company coverage:
* King Luther Capital Management Corp reports a 5.2 percent stake in A. H. Belo Corp as of March 31 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oFWUpV] Further company coverage: