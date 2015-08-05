BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, driven by growth in all of its businesses.
The Toronto-based company's operating net income rose to C$731 million ($554.8 million), or C$1.19 per share, in the quarter from C$488 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Underlying profit rose to C$1 per share from 81 Canadian cents. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017