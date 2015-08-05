Aug 5 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, driven by growth in all of its businesses.

The Toronto-based company's operating net income rose to C$731 million ($554.8 million), or C$1.19 per share, in the quarter from C$488 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Underlying profit rose to C$1 per share from 81 Canadian cents. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)