BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
런던, 8월6일 (로이터) - EBS 트레이딩 플랫폼의 외환 거래량이 여름철 비수기가 시작된 7월에 전월 대비 20% 감소한 것으로 5일(현지시간) 밝혀졌다. EBS의 모기업인 ICAP 는 하루 평균 외환 거래규모가 6월의 1010억달러에서 7월 820억달러로 줄었다고 발표했다. 은행과 기타 주요 기관들이 달러 대비 유로, 엔, 스위스프랑을 거래하는 주요 공간인 EBS의 7월 거래량은 그러나 전년 동기에 비하면 16% 많은 것으로 집계됐다. 7월 말 기준 이전 12개월간 EBS의 하루 평균 외환 거래액은 1063억달러로 전년에 비해 36% 증가했다. (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.