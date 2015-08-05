BRIEF-Airbus wins 26 gross aircraft orders in January-March
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
런던, 8월6일 (로이터) - 영국 스탠다드차터드(SC) 는 5일(현지시간) 사업 간소화 및 비용 절감 계획의 일환으로 올해 들어 4000명의 인력을 감축했으며 추가 감축 계획이 있다고 발표했다.
SC의 앤디 할포드 재무이사는 기자들에게 "사업 효율성을 개선하는 것이 급선 무이며, 이의 일환으로 인력 감축이 진행됐으며 테크놀로지 부문에 대한 투자는 확대될 것"이라고 말했다.
앞서 SC는 44% 감소한 올해 상반기 순익을 내놓으며, 배당금을 절반으로 줄이고 필요시 증자에 나설 것이라고 밝혔다. (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Some of the banks South African regulators have alleged rigged the rand currency say the case against them lacks specific detail about anti-competitive conduct and its impact, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MOSCOW, April 6 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is investigating the Moscow office of Alrosa , the world's biggest diamond miner, in relation to non-core asset sales between 2011 and 2013, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.