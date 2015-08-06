UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 42.28 37.75 200.00 - 220.00
(+12.0 pct) (+56.8 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 7.91 5.07 17.00 - 25.00
(+56.1 pct) (+634.9 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct) Recurring 9.54 4.86 17.00 - 25.00
(+96.5 pct) (+224.2 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct) Net 6.00 3.41 11.00 - 18.00
(+76.0 pct) (+11.9 - +83.1 pct) EPS 49.20 yen 29.57 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen EPS Diluted 49.11 yen 29.54 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen - 45.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 35.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.