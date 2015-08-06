Aug 6 Japan's Olympus Corp :

* Says booked special loss of about 2.42 billion yen ($19.40 million) in Q1 as a provision as it talks with U.S. DOJ

* Says Latin America, Brazil units investigated by U.S. Department of Justice relating to Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over medical business

* Says no change to FY group forecast after booking special loss in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 124.7400 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)