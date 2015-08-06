(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Aug 6 (Reuters)- Fusion Partners, Co CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.24 1.88 2.50 1.20

(+19.0 pct) (+8.7 pct) Operating 566 mln 377 mln 600 mln 300 mln

(+49.9 pct) (+20.3 pct) Recurring 577 mln 381 mln 640 mln 320 mln

(+51.1 pct) (+16.3 pct) Net 313 mln 221 mln

(+41.3 pct) (+15.5 pct) Net 420 mln 210 mln

EPS 22.46 yen 15.89 yen 30.07 yen 15.03 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 400.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 4.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - Fusion Partners, Co sells database software. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.