BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in 2017
* Plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVVKFQ) Further company coverage:
Aug 6 Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says terminates plan to acquire Henan Lihua Pharmaceutical Co
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eUJInd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVVKFQ) Further company coverage:
March 27 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd : * Says it raised 301.9 million yen via private placement Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/VAmsxq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)