UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement on tourism development projects in Shandong province with investment at about 800 million yuan ($128.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IP22u4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.