BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins contract worth 21.0 million lira
* Wins tender contract for 21.0 million lira ($5.85 million) plus VAT from ASELSANNET Elektronik
Aug 6 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says board approves to invest up to 190 million yuan ($30.60 million) to set up television network firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJED92
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LONDON, March 27 Britain's BT has been fined a record 42 million pounds ($53 million) by the regulator for failing to install high-speed lines for businesses fast enough, in an error that is likely to cost the company around 300 million pounds in compensation.