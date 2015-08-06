BRIEF-UAE's Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in 2017
* Plans to start production in Saudi Arabia in 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVVKFQ) Further company coverage:
Aug 6 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical
* Says plans to invest 223.9 million yuan ($36.06 million) to subscribe 12 million shares of Taiwan's Bionime Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T6pYdX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 27 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd : * Says it raised 301.9 million yen via private placement Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/VAmsxq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)