Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
Aug 6 ** Subprime lender's shares down as much as 7.8 pct to $47.16; biggest ever one-day percentage fall
** Company says deal to buy Citigroup's subprime lending arm OneMain Financial Holdings may be delayed by potential reviews by the Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general over antitrust concerns
** Reports better-than-expected Q2 EPS, helped by 20 pct rise in net interest income
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen 1.83 pct since March 3, when it first said it would buy OneMain for $4.25 bln
** Chart: link.reuters.com/rax35w
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.