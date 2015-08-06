BRIEF-Russia's PIK homebuilder to buy back $255 mln of GDRs ahead of delisting
* PIK has agreed to purchase 49,990,198 GDRs at a price of $5.101 per GDR, for a total cost of $255 million.
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US