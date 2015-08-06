GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
뉴욕, 8월7일 (로이터) - 고급 핸드백, 액세서리 업체인 마이클 코어스 주가가 6일(현지시간) 10.84% 오른 주당 43.77달러에 마감됐다. 이날 마이클 코어스가 공개한 분기 매출과 순익은 월가 전망치를 웃돌았다. 액세서리와 신발 수요가 견고했던 것으로 나타났다. (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares of China Southern Airlines are set to open up 5.3 percent on Monday after the Chinese carrier said it was negotiating a potential strategic tie-up with American Airlines .