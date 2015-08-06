GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
8월7일 (로이터) - 명품 브랜드 마이클코어스(Michael Kors Holdings) 가 최대 시장인 북미 수요 증가에 힘입어 1분기에 7.3%의 매출 신장을 기록했다.
마이클코어스는 6일(현지시간) 1분기(6월27일 종료) 매출이 9억8600만달러로 전년동기의 9억1920만달러에서 증가했다고 발표했다.
순익은 1억7440만달러(주당 87센트)로 전년동기의 1억8770억달러(주당 91센트)에서 감소했다. (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 27 Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. But the band of hedge fund protégés who mastered their trade under the former Wall Street star and U.S. Treasury Secretary have stumbled in recent years.