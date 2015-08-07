MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 7 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 85.1 percent y/y at 121.2 million yuan ($19.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pa7ZTo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: