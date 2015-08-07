BRIEF-Biopharmx Q4 non-gaap net loss $4.4 mln, or $0.08/shr
* Biopharmx reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results
Aug 7 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2 billion yuan ($322.12 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DuDYN0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Biopharmx reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results
* CymaBay reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results