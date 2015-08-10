BRIEF-Hf Group records FY pre-tax profit of 1.4 bln shillings
* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015
Aug 10 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says contract sales up 46.05 percent y/y at 9.7 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in July
* Says wins land auction in Chengdu city worth 198.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tcboab; bit.ly/1PfDGLe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: