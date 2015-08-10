BRIEF-Hf Group records FY pre-tax profit of 1.4 bln shillings
* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015
Aug 10 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says plan to issue 700 million yuan ($112.75 million) worth of 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IDlOVX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says net interest income grew to 3.9 billion shillings in 2016 compared to 3.6 billion shillings in 2015
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: