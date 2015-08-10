Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 China Transinfo Technology Co Ltd
* Says to sell a property assets in Beijing for 250 million yuan ($40.27 million) to China Shixing Mining Investment Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KcV7Yt
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order