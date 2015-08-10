Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Asustek Computer Inc
* Says July sales down 14.04 percent y/y at T$34.5 billion ($1.09 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IDAODp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6460 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order