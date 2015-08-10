US STOCKS-Wall St hits six-week low on Trump's healthcare bill defeat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.82 pct, S&P 0.86 pct, Nasdaq 0.93 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 10 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says plans strategic agreement with Alibaba Group Holding
* Says plans to acquire up to 27.8 million shares in Alibaba's share private placement at $81.51 per share
* Says plans to raise up to 29.3 billion yuan ($4.72 billion)in private placement of shares in which Alibaba's unit will invest 28.3 billion yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by major record labels to revive copyright infringement claims against video-sharing website Vimeo LLC for hosting content that included songs by famed bands such as the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Beach Boys without permission.