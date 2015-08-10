Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says units signs sales contract to supply cellphones worth 900 million yuan ($144.94 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 700 million yuan bonds
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tk62En; bit.ly/1HBm7in; bit.ly/1DC4e86
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order