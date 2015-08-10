BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services' unit plans to buy six firms
* Says unit plans to buy six automobile services firms for up to 900 million yuan ($131.04 million)
Aug 10 Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co
* Says sells 51 percent stake in herbal medicine firm, trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IZajvF; bit.ly/1N3qSYW
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says unit plans to buy six automobile services firms for up to 900 million yuan ($131.04 million)
* Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. reports recent business highlights and year-end 2016 financial results