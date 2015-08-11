** Cruise operator Carnival and Merlin, the world's second largest theme park operator behind Walt Disney, down 1-2 pct as companies seen likely to be hurt by a weaker Chinese yuan currency

** Tour co Thomas Cook, in which China's Fosun International owns a 5 pct stake, also down 0.4 pct

** Traders say China news is having a sentimental impact on stocks

** Spending by Chinese tourists, the biggest buyers of luxury goods, jumped 67 pct in Q1, VAT refund company Global Blue said in a report

** China devalued its currency on Tuesday after a run of poor economic data

** Sectors exposed to China - the world's biggest metals consumer and a big market for automobiles, luxury goods, oils and industrial goods - were worst hit

** According to the British Hospitality Association, China will be the largest outbound tourism economy in the world by 2023