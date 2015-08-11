BRIEF-VWR acquires EPL Archives
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
Aug 11 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering
* Says plans to invest up to 1 billion yuan ($158.15 million) to set up buyout fund for possible acquisitions such as China Cord Blood Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DJROuG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: