WRAPUP 2-Tight supply, higher prices weigh on U.S. home sales
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
BRASILIA, March 22 Brazil's government lowered its estimate for economic growth in 2017 but forecast a stronger recovery next year, a revision likely to lead to budget freezes and tax hikes as the country emerges from its worst recession on record.
LONDON, March 22 A woman has been pulled from the River Thames alive after Wednesday's attack on a bridge near Britain's parliament in Westminster, the Port of London Authority (PLA) said, adding that she was being treated for serious injuries.