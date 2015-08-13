Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says business and operations of the company are not affected by the explosion in Tianjin port area
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MlqC6X
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order